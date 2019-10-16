PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After one week of the Duck Dynasty, the Steelers will be handing the team back to Mason Rudolph.
In an expected move, Head Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed to media members on Wednesday that Rudolph will be the starter once again when the Steelers are back in action on Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins on October 28th.
“Tomlin said he appreciates the efforts of Duck Hodges, but it’s Rudolph’s job.”
Tomlin says that Rudolph is pretty close to getting out of the concussion protocol.
“Mason Rudolph is progressing nicely, but really there’s no extreme urgency with getting him out of the protocol because we don’t work again until Monday,” Tomlin said.
The Steelers will enjoy the rest of the week off before getting back to the practice field next week.
