PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing charges in connection with the assault of another man on the city’s North Side.

Pittsburgh Police say they have filed aggravated assault charges against 49-year-old Lasalle Bradford.

Police say Bradford and another man were allegedly arguing on Eloise Street Tuesday afternoon. A witness said Bradford hit the other man several times with a brick.

Officers were called to the scene just after 1 p.m. where they found the victim with multiple wounds on his head.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was last listed in critical condition.

Bradford was taken into custody a short ways away on Merchant and Martindale Streets. He was taken to Pittsburgh Police headquarters for questioning.

Police continue to investigate.

