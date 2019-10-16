PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing charges in connection with the assault of another man on the city’s North Side.
Pittsburgh Police say they have filed aggravated assault charges against 49-year-old Lasalle Bradford.
Police say Bradford and another man were allegedly arguing on Eloise Street Tuesday afternoon. A witness said Bradford hit the other man several times with a brick.
Officers were called to the scene just after 1 p.m. where they found the victim with multiple wounds on his head.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was last listed in critical condition.
Bradford was taken into custody a short ways away on Merchant and Martindale Streets. He was taken to Pittsburgh Police headquarters for questioning.
Police continue to investigate.
