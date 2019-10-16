



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Resources Council is hosting three collection events for unwanted prescription drugs on Drug Take Back Day.

On Oct. 26, the PRC is hosting three collection sites in the Pittsburgh area.

The DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day gives people a way to properly dispose of prescription drugs they no longer use.

The DEA cites a 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health that says 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs — the majority of which they got from family and friends.

The PRC says they will have these three sites open:

“Green Tree – Green Tree Borough Building, 10 W. Manilla Ave., Pgh., PA 15220

Mt. Lebanon – Medical Rescue Team South, 315 Cypress Way, Pgh, PA 15228

Robinson – The Mall at Robinson (parking lot near Dick’s Sporting Goods),100 Robinson Centre Dr., Pgh., PA 15205″

In addition, the PRC says there will be about 50 sites in Allegheny County and hundreds more throughout the state.

You can find a list of collection sites using an online locator.