PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Police Department is looking for missing 9-year-old Terik Smith Jr.
He was last seen around 4 p.m. today in the Homewood South area. It is not known if Smith got on the bus from Faison Academy, the department said on its Facebook.
He could be in Point Breeze or Shadyside, officials said.
Smith was wearing a black hoodie with lime green lettering, jeans, and white shoes.
He is 4-foot-8, 110 pounds.
Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 412-323-7141.
