PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Here comes the rain and cooler weather.
A gloomy day is ahead as rain and thunderstorms moved in early this morning, and the showers will continue to slide from the west to the east through the morning.
Then, the cold front will come through around 11 a.m., bringing even more weather changes.
Behind the front, we will see a few calm hours, but then wind speeds will begin to pick up after 5 p.m. By 6 p.m., we are looking at winds gusting to past 30 mph.
Winds blowing over a warm Lake Erie will mean a chance for lake effect rain/drizzle to start up tonight and last through most of the day Thursday too.
Friday is looking just as cool as Thursday with a nice weekend warm-up.
Saturday highs will be near 70 degrees.
