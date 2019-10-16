Filed Under:Beaver County, Fatal Stabbing, Hopewell, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Police Investigation, Stabbing


HOPEWELL (KDKA) — One person is dead after a reported stabbing in Beaver County.

Police say it happened in the 200 block of Guy Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The man was taken to UPMC Presbyterian by Stat MedEvac where he was pronounced dead.

Police from Hopewell and Aliquippa responded to the scene along with the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

