HOPEWELL (KDKA) — One person is dead after a reported stabbing in Beaver County.
Police say it happened in the 200 block of Guy Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
The man was taken to UPMC Presbyterian by Stat MedEvac where he was pronounced dead.
Police have been on scene here along Guy St. in Hopewell Twp. for hours. They’re waiting for a search warrant. This is the house where a man was stabbed last night. He died at the hospital. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/3cflLiQraJ
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) October 16, 2019
Police from Hopewell and Aliquippa responded to the scene along with the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
