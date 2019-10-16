Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – President Trump will be in Pittsburgh next week to speak at the Marcellus Shale Coalition.
On Wednesday, the Marcellus Shale Coalition confirmed the president’s visit. He’s set to be in Pittsburgh next Wednesday on Oct. 23.
The Marcellus Shale Coalition says he will speak mid-afternoon at the convention center.
Shale Insight 2019 is scheduled to be at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24.
President Trump has spoken before at the natural gas industry conference. He delivered closing remarks at Shale Insight in 2016.
President Trump was most recently in Western Pennsylvania in August to tour Shell’s soon-to-be-completed Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex in Monaca.
You must log in to post a comment.