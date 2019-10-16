Comments
SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA)– If you receive a call saying there is a warrant for your arrest, it may be a scam.
Shaler Township Police say residents were called from the police station’s non-emergency phone number.
Residents say the caller tells them there is a warrant for their arrest. They’re reportedly told if they don’t dial the number one or pay the fine, authorities will arrest them.
Police urge residents that if they receive this call from 412-492-2222, they should hang up.
Do not give any information to the caller, police say.
