



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman crossing the street outside of the sidewalk was struck by a car in Point Breeze.

The woman was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hosptial on Wednesday and is in critical condition.

The vehicle and pedestrian crash happened at Penn Avenue and North Linden Avenue around 8:30 p.m., officials said.

The vehicle was at the light and then hit the woman, who is in her late 50s.

Officials said the driver said it was dark and they did not see the woman. The driver remained at the scene to cooperate with police.

Penn Avenue is shut down between 5th and Linden as officials are on scene investigating

