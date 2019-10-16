  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:30 PMExtra
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DEP, Hemp, Jeannette, Local TV, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Westmoreland County

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – The state Department of Environmental Protection gave a violation notice to a hemp-drying facility in Westmoreland County because of an odor coming from the building.

The Jeannette hemp drying facility Patriot Shield was issued a notice of violation for the odors on Oct. 7.

Neighbors have reportedly been complaining about the odor for months.

The company that runs the warehouse says it installed air scrubbers to help cut down on the smell but inspectors say it didn’t completely eliminate the problem.

It’s illegal for a person to emit a malodor that can be detected by people outside the property from where the smell is originating.

Comments