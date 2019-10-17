PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– University of Pittsburgh Police Officers and the City of Pittsburgh Police Department joined forces to handle an attempted robbery.

Authorities said a male victim was approached on October 16 around 9:43 p.m. in the 3400 block of Saint James Place.

The victim told authorities that two men ordered him to give up his belongings. One of the suspects showed a firearm.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot after the victim yelled for help. They headed towards Semple Street.

The first suspect was described as a heavy-set African-American male, about 6’0. He has a goatee and was wearing a gray hoodie.

The second suspect was described as an African-American male, about 5’6″, with a thin mustache and bushy hair. He was wearing a green hoodie and was the one who displayed the firearm.

No injuries were reported. None of the victim’s belongings were taken.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Pittsburgh Police Zone 4 at 412-422-6520 or University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121.