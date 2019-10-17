Comments
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says a rabid raccoon was captured in Bethel Park.
Officials say the raccoon was found along Clifton Road and did test positive for rabies.
It is the 25th animal found with rabies in the county this year. There have been 18 raccoons, five bats and two cats.
Health officials are reminding people who have a pet to keep their shots up to date.
