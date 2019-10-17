BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $30,000 from a Roman Catholic Men’s Club in Butler.

Police say Michael Schnur, a 55-year-old from Butler County, was the former treasurer for the RC Men’s Club in Butler. He’s accused of stealing $31,588.75 from the club during his time as treasurer in 2016.

According to the criminal complaint, Schnur was the club’s treasurer for several years before the alleged theft.

When the club’s 2016 gun raffle had a much smaller profit compared to other raffles, police say the club started an investigation. In 2018, one of the club members told police that their former treasure had committed theft.

The criminal complaint says the club’s investigation showed a “sharp decrease” in reported income from hall rentals, member dues and bingo. While police say the previous years had “fairly consistent” income from year to year, 2016’s reported income was much lower.

Additionally, club records allegedly showed a much different number than those reported by Schnur when he was treasurer. Checks with memos for dues or hall rentals were reportedly deposited, but police say they were never recorded by Schnur.

After club members confronted Schnur, the criminal complaint says he resigned as treasurer.

When a detective talked to Schnur, he says Schnur didn’t have an explanation for how “so many checks” weren’t reported.

Schnur is facing multiple charges, including theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received.