Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the entrances to the City-County Building in downtown Pittsburgh is closed today due to a broken window.
The glass on one of the doors at the Grant Street entrance was found shattered early this morning.
A sign just outside tells visitors to use the Ross Street entrance instead.
The door has been boarded up until the glass can be replaced.
Officials have not yet said how the glass was broken.
Pittsburgh Police from Zone 2 are investigating.
The are reviewing surveillance video from the area to determine what exactly happened.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.