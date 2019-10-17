PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pittsburgh Police are actively investigating a vandalism incident that happened in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Shattered glass from the door surroundeded the front entrance to the City-County Building on Thursday morning.

Authorities believe the door was broken between 6 and 11 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Cara Cruz, of the Department of Public Safety, said the security guards within the City-County Building discovered there was a shattered front door on the Grant St. Side on the City-County.

“At this point, we don’t even know if its vandalism. Or what happened so it’s all part of the investigation,” said Cruz.

The entrance was closed temporarily while the glass was removed and the door was boarded.

Police haven’t said what was used to break the glass, but they will be reviewing surveillance video.

“They are reviewing surveillance cameras both inside and outside the building to try to determine what happened exactly,” said Cruz.

Pittsburgh Police say no other doors or parts of the building were damaged.

Anyone who saw the door being damaged is urged to contact the Pittsburgh Police Department.