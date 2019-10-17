GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The Diocese of Greensburg released a report on its survivors’ compensation fund, saying that more than $4 million has been paid.

In a press release, the Diocese of Greensburg says 63 victims of child sexual abuse by members of the diocese filed claims.

A private dispute resolution firm independently administered the funds to 57 victims, totaling $4,350,020.

No assets from schools or parishes were sold to pay for the settlements.

In a full statement, the Diocese of Greensburg says: