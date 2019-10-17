Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Bellaroo
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
This gorgeous girl is Bellaroo! She is a beautiful dog who came to Animal Friends when her former family could no longer care for her. Bellaroo loves to spend time with the people in her life. She will do best in a settled, quiet home where she can relax and receive all the love and attention her family is willing to give her. Bellaroo prefers not to be alone for long periods of time, and so would prefer living with a family who can spend time with her during the day so that she is not by herself.
- To find out more about how to adopt Bellaroo, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Toby, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Breezy & Toby
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
As of 10/2019 Breezy is approximately 4.5-months-old. She might timid at first, but her soulful eyes and loud purr will melt your heart, she is currently living in her foster home with 2 dogs and 2 cats. Would be best with older children.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Toby’s owner passed away. He has lost his best friend and his home. Very healthy and playful. He loves to cuddle and be with you. Gets along well with other dogs. Living in a foster home. Please give him a chance. He may be 14, but does not act it!
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
