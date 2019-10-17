NEW YORK (AP) – The governors from several Northeastern states say they want to work together to regulate marijuana and vaping.

Democratic governors from New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania met Thursday in New York City with health and legislative officials.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a lack of federal action on pot and vaping regulations means it’s up to states to act.

Several of the governors have unsuccessfully pushed for their states to allow recreational pot sales in the last year. Officials from the four states are conferring with each other as they consider the next steps.

Cuomo says marijuana is often vaped and that states should consider that when considering marijuana legalization.

