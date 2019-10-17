Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Extras Casting is looking for kids, teens, and adults to play as extras in the Netflix film ‘Sweet Girl.’
‘Sweet Girl’ is a thriller starring John Momoa who is a husband and father looking to seek justice for his wife’s death while protecting his daughter and company from corruption.
The company needs people to play Pittsburgh Pirates fans among other character types for the film.
An open casting call for the film will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Filming will take place in early November through February.
You must log in to post a comment.