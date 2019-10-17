PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a wet and warm winter for Pittsburgh.
The organization issued its December through February outlook for temperature, precipitation, and drought on Thursday.
They said Pittsburgh and the rest of the Northeastern United States are predicted have temperatures that are above average. No part of the county is favored to be colder than average.
NOAA also said wetter-than-average conditions are favored in the Northeast.
Despite the warmer than warmer temperatures, cold temperatures and snowfall are still likely to occur.
NOAA said its outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance.
The full report can be found here.
You must log in to post a comment.