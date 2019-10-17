Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Members of a local Critical Incident Response Team were honored for the bravery and heroism they displayed during the Tree of Life shooting.
The South Hills Area Council of Governments Critical Incident Response Team was honored Thursday night, the Baldwin Borough Police Department said on Facebook.
“We are especially honored to be represented on the team by two members of our department, Matthew Collier and Michael Falcione. You make us proud,” the department posted on Facebook.
Eleven people were killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill last October.
RELATED STORIES:
- 11 Dead, Several Others Shot At Pittsburgh Synagogue
- Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter Identified As Robert Bowers, Yelled ‘All Jews Must Die’ As He Opened Fire, Now Facing Federal Charges
- Pre-Trial Meeting Held In Federal Case Against Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Suspect Robert Bowers
- Alleged Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter Robert Bowers Appointed New Attorney
- Robert Bowers, Suspect In Synagogue Shooting, Enters Not Guilty Plea During Arraignment On Hate Crimes Charges
You must log in to post a comment.