Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, South Hills, Tree of Life, Tree of Life Synagogue


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Members of a local Critical Incident Response Team were honored for the bravery and heroism they displayed during the Tree of Life shooting.

(Photo Credit: Baldwin Borough Police Department/Facebook)

The South Hills Area Council of Governments Critical Incident Response Team was honored Thursday night, the Baldwin Borough Police Department said on Facebook.

“We are especially honored to be represented on the team by two members of our department, Matthew Collier and Michael Falcione. You make us proud,” the department posted on Facebook.

Eleven people were killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill last October.

RELATED STORIES:

Comments