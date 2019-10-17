Filed Under:Child Hit By Car, Frankstown Road, Linton Middle School, Local TV, Penn Hills


PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Two Penn Hills children were hit by vehicles in two days.

A 6-year-old was hit by a car on Wednesday while at a bus stop on Frankstown Road. The child returned to school on Thursday.

Police said the driver was trying to pass the bus.

On Tuesday, a car hit a student in Linton Middle School’s parking lot. The student is expected to be OK

Police said the driver was going the wrong way in the lot.

Charges are pending in both incidents. They will be traffic citations by summons.

