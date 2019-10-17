PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is accepting grant applications for residents struggling to pay their water and sewer bills.
PWSA says it offers financial relief of up to $300 a year for income-qualified residents who need help with bills.
Applications are now being accepted for our 2019-2020 Cash Assistance Grant! 💲 Call @DollarEnergyFnd at 1-866-762-2348 to apply.
More info here-> https://t.co/HsWtzev8v6 pic.twitter.com/3WQtFekYSo
— Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) October 17, 2019
Their cash assistance grant gives help to customers who are at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.
Dollar Energy Fund administers the program, PWSA says. Those who want to apply should call Dollar Energy at 1-866-762-2348.
PWSA also has additional assistance programs available that can be found here.
