  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cash Assistance, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Sewer And Water Authority, PWSA


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is accepting grant applications for residents struggling to pay their water and sewer bills.

PWSA says it offers financial relief of up to $300 a year for income-qualified residents who need help with bills.

Their cash assistance grant gives help to customers who are at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.

Dollar Energy Fund administers the program, PWSA says. Those who want to apply should call Dollar Energy at 1-866-762-2348.

PWSA also has additional assistance programs available that can be found here.

Comments