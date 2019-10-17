



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cold and windy with rain.

It’s a heck of a mix that is surely going to be unpleasant for those who have to be out in these conditions today.

Passing rain showers could last through 3 p.m. with isolated showers coming in off of Lake Erie. As the wind calms down, our rain chances will also start to go away. There will still be a chance for lake effect rain showers on Friday morning for places in Mercer and Lawrence counties.

Windy conditions will persist through around 4 p.m. today, and will then start to improve fairly rapidly. At this point, we haven’t seen the strong wind gusts that were going to be possible.

The strongest gust came in at about 40 mph in the Altoona area. Wind speeds in Pittsburgh are in the 20s, but the strongest wind gust so far is 29 mph.

Temperatures are also cooler behind the cold front with highs expected to hit 52 degrees. The average morning low is 42 degrees, so we will likely be above that today; but the average high of 62 degrees won’t be hit with us about 10 degrees cooler than average for the day.

Temperatures will be warmer for the weekend with Friday’s highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday’s conditions will be seasonal with highs around 62 degrees.

