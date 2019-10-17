  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Earthquake, Local TV


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People across the country and locally are taking part in a worldwide earthquake drill.

It’s called The Great Shakeout and millions are participating around the world.

The goal is to teach people to drop, cover and hold on when the ground starts to shake.

Most drills are held at 10:17 a.m. local time.

Several local school districts an agencies are signed up to take part.

For more information, visit this link: https://www.shakeout.org/

Comments