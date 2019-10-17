Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People across the country and locally are taking part in a worldwide earthquake drill.
It’s called The Great Shakeout and millions are participating around the world.
The goal is to teach people to drop, cover and hold on when the ground starts to shake.
Most drills are held at 10:17 a.m. local time.
Several local school districts an agencies are signed up to take part.
For more information, visit this link: https://www.shakeout.org/
You must log in to post a comment.