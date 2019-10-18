Comments
HIRAM, Ohio (AP) – Police say the body of a baby was found in a dormitory bathroom at a college in Ohio.
Authorities say campus safety officials at Hiram College contacted police Friday morning and said that they found the body of a baby in a garbage bag.
Police in Hiram say they’re investigating along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
A Hiram College spokeswoman says the college is cooperating with law enforcement.
Hiram is a private liberal arts college with about 1,100 students and is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.
