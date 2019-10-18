



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – President Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh is expected to create a problem for downtown rush hour traffic next Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety is urging anyone who can avoid downtown on Oct. 23 to do so.

President Trump will be in Pittsburgh next week to speak at the Marcellus Shale Coalition, and traffic is a “major concern,” according to Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich.

The president will speak mid-afternoon at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center next Wednesday.

Several streets around the convention center will be closed during the president’s visit.

These closures will go in place after morning rush hour traffic and will impact evening rush hour traffic.

“As with any high profile event, Pittsburgh Public Safety and our partner law enforcement agencies are taking every step to address all safety concerns,” Hissrich said in a press release.

“However, we can certainly use the public’s help. Traffic Downtown and around the Convention Center will be bad. I urge anyone who can avoid the area to do so.”

Hissrich recommends that anyone who works downtown should either work from home or leave early Wednesday. He also recommends that downtown schools end their classes early.

In addition to the road closures around the convention center, there will also be rolling road closures as the President’s motorcade comes through.

Shale Insight 2019 is scheduled to be at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24.

President Trump has spoken before at the natural gas industry conference. He delivered closing remarks at Shale Insight in 2016.