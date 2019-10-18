Comments
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Firefighters and medics are on the scene of a large house fire in New Castle.
According to authorities, the fire was reported just before 6:00 a.m. in the 500 block of West Madison Street.
Flames were seen shooting out of the second-floor windows at the two-story brick house and crews are putting water onto the house next door in order to prevent it from catching.
They are working to determine if anyone lives in the home.
