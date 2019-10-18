HARRISBURG (KDKA) — October 27 will mark one year since 11 people were shot and killed inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed a proclamation on Friday declaring October 27 “Remember Repair Together Day” across the state.
RELATED STORIES:
- 11 Dead, Several Others Shot At Pittsburgh Synagogue
- Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter Identified As Robert Bowers, Yelled ‘All Jews Must Die’ As He Opened Fire, Now Facing Federal Charges
- Pre-Trial Meeting Held In Federal Case Against Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Suspect Robert Bowers
- Alleged Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter Robert Bowers Appointed New Attorney
- Robert Bowers, Suspect In Synagogue Shooting, Enters Not Guilty Plea During Arraignment On Hate Crimes Charges
“A year has passed, but I continue to carry sorrow for the victims and their families of this heinous attack,” said Gov. Wolf. “We must honor them by remembering, and through our thoughts, prayers and actions. I ask all Pennsylvanians to spend Oct. 27 doing the same in their honor. Pittsburgh is a city of bridges, and so it is a fitting tribute to commemorate this occasion with a day of building bridges of understanding, welcome and friendship.”
The proclamation orders all state flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset in all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds.
You must log in to post a comment.