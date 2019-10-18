  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gov. Tom Wolf, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Remember Repair Together Day, Tree of Life Synagogue


HARRISBURG (KDKA) — October 27 will mark one year since 11 people were shot and killed inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed a proclamation on Friday declaring October 27 “Remember Repair Together Day” across the state.

RELATED STORIES:

“A year has passed, but I continue to carry sorrow for the victims and their families of this heinous attack,” said Gov. Wolf. “We must honor them by remembering, and through our thoughts, prayers and actions. I ask all Pennsylvanians to spend Oct. 27 doing the same in their honor. Pittsburgh is a city of bridges, and so it is a fitting tribute to commemorate this occasion with a day of building bridges of understanding, welcome and friendship.”

The proclamation orders all state flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset in all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds.

Comments