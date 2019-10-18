PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dr. Milad Shaker was found guilty of 14 counts of illegally dispensing opioids.
A federal jury deliberated for eight hours on Thursday and ultimately returned a guilty verdict of the 50-year-old Greensburg doctor.
“The conviction of Milad Shaker reflects this office’s commitment to prosecuting unethical physicians who are responsible for the opioid crisis through their illegal prescribing of scheduled substances,” said U.S. Attorney Scott Brady. “Shaker’s own statements at the trial demonstrate his callous and complete disregard for the health of his patient and potential damage of his actions.”
Dr. Shaker was accused of trading opioids for sexual favors in 2018.
According to testimony, he would meet patients at various hotels around Westmoreland and Fayette counties to engage in sex in return for prescriptions.
He also was accused of exchanging prescriptions in exchange for sexually explicit photos of patients.
Shaker will be sentenced in February and faces up to 140 years in prison and/or a fine of $3.5 million.
