PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some local Penn-Trafford School District students donated more than 1,000 toys and more than $2,000 to Children’s Hospital.
The toys and money were from a very special fundraiser for Lilli Durante, a kindergartner with a brain tumor on her optic nerve.
The kids at Sunrise Elementary collected 1,500 toys and $2,300 for the oncology department at Children’s Hospital.
They all stopped by the hospital on Friday.
Durante is undergoing treatment at Children’s.
