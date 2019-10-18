Filed Under:Fundraiser, Irwin, Lilli Durante, Local TV, penn-trafford, Pittsburgh News, UPMC Children's Hospital, Westmoreland County


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some local Penn-Trafford School District students donated more than 1,000 toys and more than $2,000 to Children’s Hospital.

The toys and money were from a very special fundraiser for Lilli Durante, a kindergartner with a brain tumor on her optic nerve.

The kids at Sunrise Elementary collected 1,500 toys and $2,300 for the oncology department at Children’s Hospital.

(Photo Credit: Penn-Trafford School District)

They all stopped by the hospital on Friday.

Durante is undergoing treatment at Children’s.

