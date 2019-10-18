



WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — A local man is claiming his food from Taco Bell caused him to get mouth surgery.

Ed Ammon’s attorney said his client bit into a taco at the Taco Bell along Chestnut Avenue in Washington County and was hurt.

The attorney said his client had to get several procedures done.

Days later, Taco Bell recalled beef that may have been contaminated with extraneous materials, including metal shavings. The beef was produced by Kenosha Beef International.

“My client was also informed by management when he went back the day of his injury, that management had been aware … that there had been issues with recalled beef, which would suggest Taco Bell was aware of this,” attorney Jonathan Stewart said.

The CEO of the beef company said a piece of equipment broke off.

Taco Bell issued a statement, saying: