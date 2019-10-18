



MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — A resident said the McKees Rocks mayor called residents “pigs” during and after a borough council meeting.

McKees Rocks Mayor Jack Muhr is in hot water after the comments he made Tuesday night.

In a video sent to KDKA from McKees Rocks resident Lorenzo Rulli, the mayor could be heard defending his comments after the meeting.

“Why did you call them pigs?” asked Rulli.

“Because they are pigs,” Muhr replied.

“Don’t you think that is insensitive and ignorant a bit?” Rulli followed up.

“The idea, the way these people live, is why this town is like this,” Muhr said in the video. “They throw their garbage everywhere.”

WATCH: McKees Rocks Mayor Jack Muhn calls residents “pigs.”



Rulli told KDKA this not the first time Muhr has said controversial comments about the people in the area. Rulli accused the mayor of calling people “dirty” in the past.

“You need to be mindful of the language you use and the type of conversations you’re having,” Rulli said.

KDKA tried to get a hold of Muhr, but he was not in the borough office when we stopped by and decline our request for an on-camera interview.

KDKA spoke with him on the phone and he said, “I’m just telling the truth.”

He claims he called the people pigs because they don’t clean up their trash.

“None of those people are dirty. None of them are pigs. There are people who have circumstances everywhere,” Rulli said. “What we don’t look for is to have our leadership throw it in our face and kind of make fun of it.”

Rulli believes Muhr should be doing more to unite the area, instead of dividing it.

“The best thing to do was to help us instead of trying to condemn us,” he said.

According to Rulli, he has lost his trust in the mayor and feels it’s time to vote him out.

Muhr’s term goes until December of 2021.

Rulli plans to have a group of people come to the next borough council meeting and address the issue.