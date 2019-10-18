



PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Police have arrested two men in connection to a fatal home invasion in Penn Hills.

Allegheny County Police say 19-year-old Laron Howard and 18-year-old Laquon Perkins were apprehended in Lancaster, California on Friday.

A third man is suspected, but he has yet to be identified.

Penn Hills police officers were called around 6 p.m. Oct. 9 to a house in the 7000 block of Lawton Street.

Officers found 35-year-old Aaron Evans dead from a gunshot wound inside the residence.

Police said their preliminary investigation shows the perpetrators had ransacked the home before fleeing. The motive appears to be robbery.

They believe he was confronted outside his home around 3 p.m. as he was most likely leaving his home to pick up his child from daycare.

When the child wasn’t picked up, the daycare called the mother who then called police.

Allegheny County Police say they were able to track Howard and Perkins to California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff was able to arrest the two fugitives around 2:30 pm. at a home in Lancaster, according to police.

They say the pair will be held locally until they can be extradited back to Allegheny County. Howard and Perkins are facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide and burglary.

Police are working to identify the third suspect.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).