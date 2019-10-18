MILLVALE (KDKA) — A local Millvale firefighter played a role in saving a man’s life.
On Friday, off-duty firefighter Norm Wilson witnessed a man collapse in the area of Grant Avenue and North Avenue, suffering from what appeared to be a heart attack, according to the Millvale Borough Police Department’s Facebook.
Wilson realized the man had no pulse, began CPR and told bystanders to call 911.
When officials arrived, Wilson and the others used an automated external defibrillator, the post said.
Norm also used a bag valve mask as other officers continued CPR.
The man was taken to a local hospital, and he is in stable condition.
“We truly believe this male may not have survived if it wasn’t for Norm’s quick actions,” the department posted on Facebook. “Seconds matter in a CPR situation and Norm was in the right place at the right time!!!”
