PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the temperatures continue to drop, another frost advisory has been issued.
The National Weather Service Pittsburgh issued a frost advisory for Saturday.
The advisory is from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m.
A frost advisory has been issued for portions of our region tonight as temperatures fall into the low-30s. pic.twitter.com/8c6pnbSDRR
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 18, 2019
