



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With skies clearing and the dew point falling to the upper 30s, the morning temperature lows will be near 40 degrees.

Interesting to note, the marine layer impacting Erie where the morning temperature is holding at 50 degrees. Erie, however, will pay for the warm temperatures at the back end of the winter.

Some light drizzle will fall in northern Mercer County, as well as places north of I-80, as they continue to have an ever so slight chance of light rain.

Today is expected to be sunny, but it will remain on the chilly side. The highs will only reach the mid-50s.

Skies will start off partly cloudy and turn mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

The weekend will start off chilly with a warm front pushing through just before noon. Saturday highs will be in the 60s and it’s expected to be a pretty nice day.

Dry weather will continue into Sunday, but parts of Pennsylvania and Maryland could be dealing with the remnants of what is currently tropical cyclone 16.

While the track of the storm is expected to be south of the state, come rain from the system could impact southeastern parts of the state on Sunday.

The next chance of rain locally will be late Monday and into early Tuesday.

