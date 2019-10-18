SHARPSBURG (KDKA) — Police are on the scene of an accident at the intersection North Main Street and Powers Alley.
A vehicle with shattered windows is being inspected by police and EMS.
According to police, the car went off the road along Route 28, rolled down a hillside and an embankment and came to rest where they found it.
A driver was not in the car when crews arrived on scene.
This is the car police were checking out here in Sharpsburg. It’s windows shattered. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/RR49zwVqF0
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) October 18, 2019
No injuries have been reported.
The car has been towed from the scene, according to KDKA’s Lindsay Ward.
Car about to be towed @KDKA pic.twitter.com/nllQZqq3pt
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) October 18, 2019
