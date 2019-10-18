  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Lindsay Ward
Filed Under:Accident, Lindsay Ward, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Sharpsburg


SHARPSBURG (KDKA) — Police are on the scene of an accident at the intersection North Main Street and Powers Alley.

A vehicle with shattered windows is being inspected by police and EMS.

According to police, the car went off the road along Route 28, rolled down a hillside and an embankment and came to rest where they found it.

A driver was not in the car when crews arrived on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The car has been towed from the scene, according to KDKA’s Lindsay Ward.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments