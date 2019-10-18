ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Little by little, a house on Reis Run Road in Ross Township was being torn down Friday morning.

Debris was being placed and then crunched up in a dumpster on the back of a truck.

“Sad,” said neighbor Mary Weir. “So no neighbor.”

A process that’s been sad for some neighbors to watch, but a long time coming.

“The legal part was the longest. Going through the courts to release the house. There was a loan on it so you had to get that loan released and that’s what took so long,” said Ross Township Public Works Director Michael Funk.

The owner of the condemned home left his place a week ago.

Then crews began removing debris from the road earlier this week.

Inspectors were also at the house determining how much asbestos needed to be removed.

Friday, PennDot said once all the bad material is removed, new material will need to be brought in. Other neighbors are mostly frustrated with the detour they’ve had to deal with for almost five months.

“I come out of my driveway, I cringe. I have to go five and a half miles around when I have to go just 0.2 miles down the road,” said neighbor Maria Knobeloch.

Once the home is torn down and cleaned up, Steve Cowan with PennDot said crews will start to move the land. They expect this entire project to be done by the end of November.