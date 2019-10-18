HARRISBURG (KDKA) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, the state’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point from August to 4% in September.
However, the 4% unemployment rate is only two-tenths of a percentage point above the record low that was held from April until June.
It is estimated that the number of residents working or seeking employment was up 12,000 over the month to 6,492,000. Employment was up by 6,000 and unemployment rose by 5,000.
According to the Department of Labor & Industry, the estimated number of jobs in Pennsylvania decreased to 6,044,500 in September and jobs were down in eight of 11 industries.
The hardest-hit industry was education and health services, with a decline of 2,900.
The most gains were made in trade, transportation, and utilities, rising by 2,800 to a record-high of 1,132,700.
More information can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s website.
