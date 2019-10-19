Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A frosty start but a nice warm up for our Saturday under sunny skies!
Temperatures will reach seasonable lower 60s for highs.
Clouds start to build this evening and we could see a few showers early tomorrow morning in the Laurel Highlands from the very northern rim of moisture from Tropical Storm Nestor as it passes by to the south near the Carolina coast.
Those showers move out by late morning and the entire area has a sunny, mild Sunday afternoon in store.
Monday could be our final 70+ degree day for the year as a cold front moves through Monday night dropping temperatures and bringing showers overnight into Tuesday.
Enjoy the weekend!
