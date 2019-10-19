  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:30 PMFriends
    8:00 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
Filed Under:East Liberty, Local TV, Missing Person, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Police are asking for assistance in locating 89-year-old Lois Anderson.

She was last seen Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at her home on Carver Street. She is believed to be wearing red pajama pants, a gray long-sleeved shirt, black shoes, and a green hat.

According to the police, she has medical conditions that require medication.

She is known to frequent East Liberty, including Home Depot, Ventos Pizza and Giant Eagle.

Anyone that sees Lois is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at (412)-323-7141.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments