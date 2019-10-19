Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Police are asking for assistance in locating 89-year-old Lois Anderson.
She was last seen Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at her home on Carver Street. She is believed to be wearing red pajama pants, a gray long-sleeved shirt, black shoes, and a green hat.
According to the police, she has medical conditions that require medication.
She is known to frequent East Liberty, including Home Depot, Ventos Pizza and Giant Eagle.
Anyone that sees Lois is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at (412)-323-7141.
