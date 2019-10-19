



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Members of a local church destroyed by fire are showing they’re “Sheraden Strong.”

The 116-year-old Sheraden United Methodist Church burned in September. Now, the church is selling “Sheraden Strong” t-shirts to raise money for the fire fund.

According to a post on the Sheraden Community Awareness Blog, “the community has stood strong with the church after the devastating fire and we thank everyone for your love and prayers. Please support the church by purchasing a shirt and at the same time showing the world what this community is made of.”

Fifty shirts will be on sale at the community dinner from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on October 24th at Trinity AME Zion Allendale Street. Orders will also be taken.

