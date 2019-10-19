



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ryan Shazier was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2014 out of Ohio State.

In his time at Ohio State, he majored in psychology and minored in business management.

He left to play for the Steelers in the NFL.

Now he’s heading back to school. This semester, Shazier enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh and begun taking classes again he revealed in an interview on Steelers.com.

“I always wanted to go back to school, even before I got hurt,” he told Teresa Varley during his interview on Steelers.com. “It has always been important to me.”

Shazier said his plan is to eventually earn a master’s degree in business and he is taking classes three nights a week.

He has not played for the Steelers since he sustained a severe spinal injury against the Bengals in 2017.

