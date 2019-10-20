PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo has been arrested on charges of simple assault, criminal mischief, and harassment.
According to the criminal complaint, Chickillo was arrested today by the Uniontown Pennsylvania State Police.
Police say the arrest was from a domestic dispute that happened at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort with his girlfriend.
The Steelers say they are still gathering information regarding the arrest.
“We are aware of the incident involving Anthony Chickillo last night and are still gathering information. Until we have further details we will not provide any further comment,” the Steelers said in a statement.
Bail has been set at $10,000 and he will have a preliminary hearing on October 30.
