



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo has been arrested on charges of simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.

According to the criminal complaint, Chickillo was arrested today by the Uniontown Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say the arrest was from a domestic dispute that happened at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort with his girlfriend, Alysha Newman.

NEW DETAILS:

Police say Steelers Linebacker Anthony Chickillo Attacked Girlfriend Over Table Games



Police say a verbal argument started over table games in the casino.

An affidavit says that Newman went back to their room and Chickillo followed, continuing the argument. Newman says that’s when the argument became physical and Chickillo grabbed her by both arms and forced her against the wall and door. Chickillo then allegedly threw her to the ground, causing injury.

Chickillo also allegedly smashed Newman’s phone.

It was at that point Newman says she locked herself in the bathroom and waited for police to arrive.

Chickillo claims the argument became physical when Newman hit him in the head.

Newman says she punched Chickillo in the head after he grabbed her and forced her against the door and wall in the room.

Police say Newman had visible redness to both her right and left bicep areas, with bruising beginning to form.

The Steelers say they are still gathering information regarding the arrest.

“We are aware of the incident involving Anthony Chickillo last night and are still gathering information. Until we have further details we will not provide any further comment,” the Steelers said in a statement.

Chickillo was taken into custody and released on a $10,000 bail. He will have a preliminary hearing on October 30.

