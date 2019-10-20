PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dr. Bernard Fisher, a distinguished service professor at the University of Pittsburgh and pioneer in breast cancer research, died on Wednesday at age 101.

The Pittsburgh-native joined the faculty at Pitt Medical School in 1953 after his training as a surgeon. There he created the first Laboratory of Surgical Research.

He was a founding member of the National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project. His research at the NSABP revolutionized the way women with breast cancer receive treatment, improve their quality of life, and increased their long-term survival.

“Bernard Fisher was one of the great medical pioneers of our time. His research at the University of Pittsburgh fundamentally changed how clinicians treat breast cancer—and saved an untold number of lives along the way,” said University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick Gallagher in a statement. “On behalf of our extended Pitt community, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Bernie’s loved ones and his former colleagues, who are continuing his life-changing record of research and care at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.”

Dr. Fisher won several awards and accolades throughout his career as both a researcher and surgeon including the American Association for Cancer Research Award for Lifetime Achievement in Cancer Research.

He is survived by three children, Dr. Beth Fisher, Joseph Fisher, and Louisa Rudolph.

A fund at Conquer Cancer, the foundation of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, has been established in Dr. Fisher’s memory.

Ralph Schugar Funeral Home in Shadyside is handling the arrangements.