PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police arrested a man they say was wanted for a felony warrant out of Florida.

Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., they found a stolen vehicle outside a home in the 3200 block of Lecky Avenue.

When police went up to the house, a man forced the homeowner out, threatened police and barricaded himself inside.

Officers saw the 60-year-old man holding a gun at a rear second-floor window.

SWAT officers were called to negotiate with the suspect and secure the neighborhood.

SWAT threw gas canisters and used flash-bang devices at the residence after more than two hours of verbal contact with the man.

He finally surrendered to the police around 1:30 a.m.

The man will be transported to the Allegheny County Jail to await extradition to Florida.

Police are continuing to investigate.