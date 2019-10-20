Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Romero Lives film series continues at Regent Square Theater this weekend.
On Sunday, Oct. 20, there will be a screening of George Romero’s documentary, Franco Harris: Good Luck On Sunday, at 7 p.m. in the Regent Square Theater.
The film will be followed by a discussion with Hall of Famer Franco Harris.
Harris will be talking about many topics including unreleased film collaborations from him and Romero.
