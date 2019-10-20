



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The Charleroi Fire Department is urging residents to open their windows to let fresh air in and clear out the gasoline smell that’s spreading through the borough.

The fire department was first alerted to the smell on Friday at 11 a.m. in a residence at First Street and Prospect Ave. As the day progressed, more houses and businesses noticed fumes coming up through their sewer drains.

By Friday evening, a full scale operation to ventilate homes was launched as firefighters continued searching for the source of the leak.

🚨🚨🚨 TO THE RESIDENTS OF CHARLEROI 🚨🚨🚨 As some of you already know, at approximately 11 AM on Friday, October 18th, the… Posted by Charleroi Fire Department on Sunday, October 20, 2019

While the approximate location of the gasoline leak has been narrowed down, firefighters say there’s nothing more they can do as the smell extends along McKean Avenue and up the hill from there.

In addition to opening windows, the Charleroi Fire Department is telling residents to flush soapy water down their sewer drains to help control the fumes.

In the meantime, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has been alerted.